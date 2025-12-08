Marine Link
KNUD E. HANSEN Supports RoPAX Ferries for Cook Strait

December 8, 2025

KNUD E. HANSEN, a naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy, has announced a milestone in its ongoing collaboration with Ferry Holdings Limited. Following the successful signing of the shipbuilding contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), two new RoPAX vessels will be built.

These vessels are destined for service linking the North and South islands across New Zealand’s challenging Cook Strait and through the environmentally sensitive environs of the Tory Channel and Queen Charlotte Sound. This marks a step forward in a multi-year effort to modernize and enhance inter-island transport capability. 

Our involvement has included:

  • Development of the initial concept designs
  • Preparation and refinement of detailed contract specifications
  • Shipyard capability assessments and vetting
  • Technical and commercial support during contract negotiations.

With the shipbuilding agreement now in place, KNUD E. HANSEN will continue to work closely with Ferry Holdings Limited as their technical partner throughout the newbuild program.

The new RoPax vessels will play a central role in strengthening New Zealand’s transport infrastructure linking the North and South islands with improved capacity and passenger experience for decades to come.

These vessels will set a new benchmark for safety, efficiency, environmental sensitivity and reliability on one of the world's most demanding ferry routes.

