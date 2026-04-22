Lloyd’s Register Live Trials Orca AI's Navigation Technology Onboard Vessel

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has tested Orca AI's AI-powered navigation system during a live vessel trial.

The assessment focused on how AI-based computer vision can support human decision-making in real operating conditions, particularly in complex navigation scenarios such as congested waters and reduced visibility.

The trial was conducted on a feeder containership during a five-day voyage through some of the Mediterranean’s busiest shipping lanes, from the port of Gioia Tauro in Italy to Marsaxlokk, Malta. The work tested the system’s object detection performance alongside radar, AIS and visual watchkeeping. During the voyage, the platform detected close-range and low-signature targets that were not always visible on traditional systems, supporting watchkeepers in challenging scenarios such as non-AIS vessel and small craft encounters and night operations.

LR Ship Performance Specialist Han Beng Koe joined the vessel as the onboard assessor, providing real-time feedback on usability and performance while the system was evaluated against established navigation references.

“As the onboard assessor, I observed the demonstrated capabilities of AI-based computer vision within the operational environment. This provides a clear indication of the performance potential and scalable application of emerging technologies in maritime navigation systems," said Koe.

“What this trial shows is that AI-assisted navigation is no longer a future concept, it is already delivering measurable value in live operations," added Dor Raviv, Orca AI CTO and Co-founder. "More than 1,200 vessels using Orca AI are evidence that earlier and more accurate detection, lead to more-informed decisions on the bridge, which lead to safer navigation. Trials like this pave the way for broader AI adoption in our industry on the journey towards autonomous shipping.”

The project combined performance metrics with structured human factors input to evaluate both detection accuracy and usability on the bridge. It also introduces a structured approach for evaluating enhanced situational awareness systems, using precision and recall metrics alongside crew feedback to reflect real-world usability. This framework aims to support shipowners, technology developers and regulators as AI becomes increasingly adopted in maritime operations.

The collaboration also included targeted human factors workshops delivered by LR to support Orca AI’s approach to gathering and using crew feedback. The sessions, overseen by Stephanie McLay, Team Lead - Human Factors, LR, focused on best practice in usability research, helping ensure that insights from seafarers operating in demanding conditions are captured, analyzed and acted upon effectively.

“From a human factors perspective, it is not just about what the technology can do. It is about how effectively it supports the human operator. These workshops demonstrated how structured feedback and user-centerd design can play a critical role in shaping safer and more usable AI-enabled navigation systems,” McLay said.