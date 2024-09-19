Kohler Energy Rebrands as Rehlko

Kohler Energy, a provider of energy solutions, including power generation, energy storage, and renewable energy technologies, has rebranded under its new corporate name Rehlko.

Rehlko will continue operating as an independent enterprise. The company became a stand-alone entity in May 2024 when Platinum Equity completed a transaction with Kohler Company to establish then-Kohler Energy as a stand-alone business. Platinum Equity is the majority owner of Rehlko with Kohler Company remaining an investment partner.

"We are embracing our future as an independent company with the new Rehlko brand and celebrating our legacy and our commitment for tackling the most complex energy challenges, and the values that guide everything we do and stand for," said Brian Melka, Rehlko chief executive officer. "Our company's new name is derived from the six letters of Kohler and reflects the reliability, resolve, reinvention, and resilience that have been – and will remain – the hallmarks of this organization in addressing the ever-evolving distributed energy needs of the marketplace."

Rehlko operates a portfolio of businesses including Power Systems, Engines, Uninterruptible Power, Home Energy, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments, and Heila Technologies. Kohler Power Systems and Kohler Engines will lead the enterprise portfolio brand transition by officially becoming Rehlko branded by the end of 2024.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Rehlko has operations in more than 100 locations across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.