Konecranes Banks $47M US Navy Order

Konecranes has received its fifth portal jib order from the US Navy, part of an agreement initially announced in December 2019. This latest process crane order, worth $46.8 million, was booked in November 2024 and the jib will be delivered to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia. The US Navy has the option for 2 additional portal jib cranes over the next 2 years, putting the potential total value of the agreement at around the previously estimated $330 million.

The 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane will be built in Wisconsin and installed at Norfolk, the Navy's largest shipyard on the country’s east coast. The newest crane is similar to previous orders: customized design with unique features that allow the crane to operate on straight or curved tracks. The crane design can also be used globally in other naval shipyards with similar configurations. The modular configuration of the jib allows it to be modified if necessary to run on other gage sizes if moved to another shipyard in the future.