Konecranes to Build Port Cranes in the US

Finnish company Konecranes on Monday announced it is establishing a network of partners including steel structure providers and subcontractors to build port cranes in the United States in the coming years.

The long-term plan was started as part of a series of initiatives from the U.S. government following concerns over cyber risks presented by foreign-built port equipment, especially Chinese-built ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, in U.S. ports.

Konecranes, which has operated in the US for decades with three American crane manufacturing facilities currently active, said it expects its network to grow in states such as Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin in the coming years. The company said it has received initial indications of interest from a number of customers for U.S.-manufactured cranes including STS cranes.

Konecranes noted it also has the capability to modernize existing port cranes with the latest technology and cybersecurity standards.

