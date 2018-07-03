Konecranes Gottwald Model 2 Mobile Harbor Crane Delivered in Italy

Konecranes recently commissioned the mobile harbor crane in in the new terminal of SIR in Brindisi, Italy, where it will handle coal destined for power generation in continuous-duty operation.

SIR srl (SIR), a leading provider of industry-related environmental services, purchased in May 2018 the eco-efficient diesel-electric crane to be the backbone of its new port business.

Antonio Roma, Managing Director and owner, SIR, explains, “We won a tender to provide a coal-fired power plant in Brindisi with imported coal and have taken the opportunity to launch our own handling activity in the Port of Brindisi . The Model 2 crane will play a key role in the supply chain from bulk vessels to the power station, as it will ensure productive and reliable handling of inbound coal in the long term. Thanks to its outstanding versatility, it can also load and unload general cargo and containers when needed. We have therefore opted for a crane we can grow with.”

Gino Gherri, Regional Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions, says, “Italy is a very important market for the entire range of Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes, and has diverse operator needs. On one hand, existing and new customers are currently investing in larger cranes to comply with the increasing demand for loading and unloading bigger container vessels. On the other hand, SIR is an excellent example of how we can also provide other terminals, including multi-purpose and bulk terminals, with handling equipment that perfectly meets their particular needs. Like our larger cranes, the Model 2 crane was developed for versatile use in terminals of every kind and size.”

The Model 2 mobile harbor crane in the G HMK 2304 two-rope variant for Brindisi will be operated with a motor grab. It provides a strong lifting profile with a maximum lifting capacity of 80 t, a strong 32-t motor grab curve for efficient handling of bulk material, and offers an outreach of up to 40 m.