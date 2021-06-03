Kongsberg Debuts New Waterjet Control Systems

Kongsberg Maritime launched a pair of waterjet control systems based on its new JCS (Jet Control System) common technology platform: JCS Compact and JCS Extended.

JCS Compact is a tailored, closed-loop control system solution designed to manage the steering, reversing bucket and optional interceptor functions on small- to medium-sized waterjets. It can be used with either one or two control stations and a single waterjet propulsion unit or, for full redundancy and operational safety in the event of unforeseen issues, a dual-waterjet configuration.

A high-contrast 2.8” display panel provides a visual representation of the steering angle and reversing bucket position and shows informational parameters and alarms, with a variable brightness control to ensure optimal visibility in both direct sunlight and night-time operations.

JCS Extended applies the same functionality but on a larger, more advanced scale. JCS Extended can accommodate up to three control stations and four waterjet propulsion units. Similar to the JCS Compact, the integrated feedback signals provide maximum accuracy in operating the waterjet hydraulic valves. In addition, the Extended system allows for an optional GNSS antenna.

JCS Extended also offers a variety of built-in optional functions, such as: Auto Positioning, Anchor Point, Auto Heading and Trim Assist. Park Mode enables hydraulic cylinder rods to be withdrawn to prevent fouling when vessels are docked in areas with a high concentration of bio-organisms.