Kongsberg to Design and Equip Danish Operator’s New Wind-Assisted Chemical Tanker

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from Danish operator Tärntank to design and equip its eleventh hybrid chemical tanker, which will featured wind-assisted propulsion system.

The latest contract brings the total of vessels order by Tärntank to 11, with the latest five featuring wind-assist technology.

The new 15,000 dwt vessels are equipped with a range of Kongsberg Maritime technologies aimed at energy conservation and emission reduction.

These hybrid tankers can operate on diesel, biofuel, or methanol and are equipped with wind-assist technology and Tärntank’s proprietary battery-powered Hybrid Solution.

The newest batch of tankers for Tärntank is currently under construction at the China Merchants Jingling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with the first delivery expected in 2025.

“The vessels will feature our Promas propulsion system, which delivers fuel savings of over 6% compared to other systems. Additionally, the ships will utilise battery-powered hybrid propulsion, enhancing operational flexibility and minimising environmental impact,” said Rune Ekornesvåg, Kongsberg Maritime’s Sales Director – Ship Design.

“This combination of a good design and innovative systems installed to a newbuild vessel will reduce the carbon footprint of maritime operations beyond the regulatory requirements. This is a result of good cooperation between Kongsberg Maritime, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) and Tärntank,” added Claes Möller, Chief Executive Officer at Tärntank.

The latest order brings the total number of ships in this design series to 13 - 11 from Tärntank and a contract for two similar vessels (without suction sails) for Swedish operator Sirius Redri.