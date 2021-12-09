Kongsberg Digital Inks Deal with the Northeast Maritime Institute

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) announced it has signed partner agreement with the Northeast Maritime Institute (NMI) based in Massachusetts USA. This is the first partner agreement signed with a maritime eLearning provider and includes the delivery of a range of K-Sim cloud-based simulation applications for NMI global online students.

NMI's dynamic learning management system delivers a wide range of courses online, reaching mariners across the globe. The online maritime education, training, examination and certification portal is known as Northeast Maritime Online (NEMO°). K-Sim Connect applications will be utilized as embedded parts of NMI’s eLearning courses.

K-Sim Connect digital platform provides a range of simulation solutions designed to enhance maritime education and training. The current product library includes engine management, cargo handling, radar, ECDIS and route planning simulation solutions and will soon be extended with more applications in the navigation training domain.

Eric R. Dawicki, President and Chief Executive Officer at NMI, said, “By adding advanced simulation, we will be able to equip our graduates with a combination of knowledge, critical thinking, problem solving and confidence which is required to safely and efficiently operate, maintain and manage the vessels of today.”

Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President Digital Ocean, in Kongsberg Digital, said, “Shipping is facing a significant competence and capacity gap in the years to come. Ships are becoming more complex to operate with new environmentally friendly types of fuel and more advanced instrumentation on board, and we see many experienced seafarers changing professions due to the ongoing pandemic. The need for training of crew in all vessel segments is therefore becoming increasingly important.

“The Northeast Maritime Institute (NMI) is well respected in the industry with its wide range of subscription-based e-learning courses, which have already helped thousands of seafarers develop and improve their skills. By adding K-Sim Connect simulation applications to NMI's online course programs, professional mariners will practice important work processes in ship handling in an engaging and realistic simulation universe. This is both cost- and time-saving for ship operators and shipping companies, as the personnel do not necessarily have to travel to a training center to improve their skills.”