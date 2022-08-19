Kongsberg Inks Deal for 32 Thrusters to Med Marine in Turkey

Kongsberg Maritime’s US Series thrusters will be installed on 16 new ASD tugboats to be built in Turkey by Med Marine Shipyard



Kongsberg Maritime (KM) reports that it has signed "a sizeable contract" with Med Marine in Turkey to deliver 32 US series thrusters for installation on new Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats.

KM’s US series thrusters now offer project-specific Computation Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling capabilities, while the range of achievable propeller and nozzle combinations ensures the highest possible standards of operational efficiency. Another recent feature is the HD slipping clutch which is designed to enable cost efficient Fi-Fi (Fire Fighting) operations. Three of the 16 Med Marine tugs will also feature KM’s Pro-Duct nozzle. This high efficiency nozzle and propeller combination has been shown to provide higher bollard pull for the same power input as an equivalent TK nozzle.

“In the maritime industry you can’t get much more demanding than the duty cycle of a tug’s azimuth drive unit," said Yıldız Bozkurt Özcan, General Manager at Med Marine. "Following three decades of fitting Kongsberg thrusters into our tugs we know that with the US series thrusters we are making a solid investment for our customers in a well- proven, reliable product that has evolved to keep up with the demands placed by our modern, high bollard pull tugs.”

Med Marine Contract signing: Yıldız Bozkurt Özcan, General Manager at Med Marine and Kongsberg's Erkut Aslanoglu. Photo courtesy Kongsberg Marine







