Kongsberg Maritime Adds to Rim Drive Azimuth Thruster Range

Kongsberg Maritime has launched a new Rim-drive Azimuth Thruster, the RD-AZ-2300.

The RD-AZ-2300, with a propeller diameter of 2,300mm, sits between the existing RD-AZ-1900 and RD-AZ-2600 models and is suited for vessels operating in demanding environments such as offshore wind farms, where precise maneuverability and low noise levels are crucial.

In adherence to DNV’s Silent R classification, the RD-AZ-2300 also provides significant advantages to underwater research vessels by reducing underwater radiated noise (URN) below sea levels, says Kongsberg Maritime.



