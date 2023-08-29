Kongsberg Maritime Appoints New Leader of Finance

Kongsberg Maritime has announced the appointment of Christian Bekkevold Nilsen as its new executive vice president finance.

Bekkevold Nilsen will join Kongsberg Maritime on October 9, 2023, following Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse who has taken over the role as EVP propulsion and handling for the company.

Christian Bekkevold Nilsen has spent several years working both in Asia and in other European countries in addition to Norway. He has held leading finance positions in companies like Norconsult, Nord Pool and Alstom, and most recently as CFO in Quantafuel ASA. He holds a Master of Science degree in business from Nord University Business School in Norway.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, president of Kongsberg Maritime, said, “Christian brings valuable experience and competence, and we are looking forward to bringing him onboard our executive leadership team.”