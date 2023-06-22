Kongsberg Maritime Boosts US Waterjet Manufacturing

Kongsberg Maritime announced it has established a dedicated manufacturing facility and service team to provide in-country support for its waterjet customers in the United States.

Kongsberg Maritime has been manufacturing Kamewa waterjets for over 40 years, delivering more than 10,000 units globally. The company will now offer a step-change in support for its North American customers, including local manufacturing of waterjets, local service support and spare parts, from its facility in New Orleans.

John Huschilt, Kongsberg Maritime, Sales Manager – Special Vessels – Americas, said, “By expanding our New Orleans facility to include waterjet manufacturing and assembly, Kongsberg Maritime aims to offer U.S.-built products direct into the market for future new-buildings, including naval and coastguard projects. This is providing our U.S.-based customers with an opportunity to procure locally sourced, world-renowned waterjets.

“Our KONGSBERG Kamewa waterjets are powering a growing number of vessels across the U.S. in multiple segments. From combat craft protecting freedom with the U.S. military, mass-transit ferries on the East Coast, West Coast and the Great Lakes providing safe and fast transportation, through to powering a range of workboats, we’re ready to serve and support our customers.”

The KONGSBERG Kamewa mixed flow Steel Series waterjets are available in a size range from 25 to 125 cm with a power range from 300 to 27000 kW. The aluminum waterjets use axial flow pump technology and are delivered as complete units. The aluminum series size ranges from 22 to 67 cm, power range from 50 to 2000 kW.