Kongsberg Maritime Formally Separates From Kongsberg Gruppen

At a general meeting of Kongsberg Gruppen on Thursday afternoon, the separation of Kongsberg Maritime was formally approved by the shareholders. The plan is to list the maritime company on the Oslo Stock Exchange on April 23.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, as we know it today, will continue as two companies. The business areas Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Kongsberg Discovery will form the new KONGSBERG, while the business area Kongsberg Maritime will be spun off as its own company, independent of the group.

“This was one of many milestones we will go through, and it was good to have this step confirmed. At Kongsberg Maritime, we are ready to take the next step and stand on our own feet. We are uniquely positioned to take part in the upcoming value creation in the global maritime sector. We have the people, the knowledge, and the innovation power needed to solve the technological challenges the maritime sector will face in the coming years,” says Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, incoming CEO of the new company.

Since the split was announced on October 30, 2025, Kongsberg Maritime has been working to strengthen the organization to prepare it as best as possible for a future as an independent company. A new management team is in place, the divisional structure has been changed, and critical functions have been strengthened.

“Going forward, we will continue to build on our already leading position and seize new business opportunities, including in the growing market for solutions with both civil and defence applications,” says Edvardsen Haugan.

She adds that the company's headquarters will remain in Norway.

“Kongsberg Maritime and the rest of the Norwegian maritime cluster have great strategic importance for the country, and we will work to strengthen that significance. At the same time, we will continue to expand our footprint and follow our customers wherever they are, since over 80% of our revenues come from the global market.”

On the ownership side, the Norwegian state has stated its intention to maintain its majority share of 50.004% of the shares in both the new KONGSBERG and Kongsberg Maritime.

The new board of directors for Kongsberg Maritime consists of Chair Per Arthur Sørlie and members Margareth Øvrum, Ivar Hansson Myklebust, Kristin Holth, and Anders Bade. This is an experienced group that is now starting the work of becoming an independent board for the future Kongsberg Maritime ASA. Chair Per Arthur Sørlie is currently the deputy chair of the board of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and, through that work, has very good knowledge of Kongsberg Maritime.