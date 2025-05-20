Kongsberg Maritime Launches New Electric Towing Winch

Kongsberg Maritime announced the launch of a new electric towing winch, expanding its winch product portfolio to better serve the tug market. The new winch is powered by a frequency converter-driven electric motor, delivering enhanced operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

An advantage of the new electric towing winch is the reduction in hydraulic systems on board, minimizing the risks related to oil on deck. The winch is engineered for high efficiency and low power consumption, making it an ideal solution for modern tug operations.

Designed for harbor tug applications, the winch offers a pulling force of up to 35 tons and brake holding loads tailored to selected towing ropes. It features frequency converter technology for stepless speed control during rope handling and is available in multiple drum configurations, including single, double, and split drum options.

The robust design incorporates an electric motor, induction-hardened gears, and high-quality bearings, ensuring a durable drive line capable of withstanding harsh marine environments. Additional features include a mechanical spooling device for wire winch applications and a quick-release function under three seconds, compliant with IACS rules.

The winch is equipped with a user-friendly interface, offering local control stands and bridge main controls that display key operational data such as rope line tension, length, speed, and system alarms.

Kongsberg Maritime also combines winch controls with its Aquapilot thruster control system lever, enhancing operational safety and user-friendliness. This ergonomic design allows captains to manage winch and thruster operations simultaneously, improving situational awareness and control.

The new electric towing winch is supported by Kongsberg Maritime’s global service network and is designed for future upgrades, including remote service capabilities and integration with the broader Kongsberg ecosystem.