Kongsberg Maritime to Power Med Marine’s Next-Generation Tugs with Advanced Thruster and Winch Technology

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator Med Marine to supply US series azimuth thrusters and a combination of electric and hydraulic towing winches for nine new tug designs. The agreement includes Med Marine’s new ‘VoltRA’ all-electric tug, which will be built at the company’s Ereğli Shipyard.

The new contract covers the supply of eight shipsets of Kongsberg Maritime’s high-performance US255 azimuth thrusters for Med Marine’s RAmparts 2500-W and RAstar 3200-W tug designs. The pioneering ‘VoltRA’ electric tug will be powered by Kongsberg Maritime’s US205 azimuth thruster.

The scope of supply also includes five shipsets of Kongsberg Maritime’s newly launched electric towing winches and four shipsets of hydraulic winches. Introduced earlier this year specifically for the tug market, the new electric winches have been engineered to meet the demanding operational requirements of next-generation electric tug operations. Powered by frequency converter-driven electric motors, they deliver improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact compared with conventional hydraulic systems.

The latest generation of Kongsberg Maritime’s US-series azimuth thrusters are fully compatible with hybrid and all-electric propulsion systems, supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable maritime operations.