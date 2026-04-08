Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Waterjets for Indian Navy’s Missile Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract to supply 18 large Kamewa waterjets for the Indian Navy’s Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) program. Each of the vessels will feature waterjets, delivering speed and maneuverability for high-performance naval operations.

The NGMV fleet is being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited and will play a critical role in India’s maritime defense strategy.

This contract marks Kongsberg Maritime’s largest single waterjet order to date and signals a strong return to large waterjet manufacturing after a relatively quiet period over the past decade.

Delivery of the waterjets will align with the NGMV construction schedule at Cochin Shipyard.