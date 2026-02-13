Kongsberg Maritime Unifies Digital Portfolio, Launches KM Performance

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a consolidated Digital Solutions portfolio and introduced KM Performance, a new solution aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing emissions and supporting regulatory compliance in marine transportation.

The Norwegian marine technology group presented the harmonized portfolio at a digital launch event in Oslo, outlining a unified approach to maritime digitalization. The move brings together legacy systems including K-IMS, Vessel Insight, K-Fleet and Coach into a single integrated ecosystem under Digital Ocean, the company’s digital office.

The integration is designed to provide fleet operators with improved data transparency, higher data quality and a consistent user experience across onboard, onshore and cloud-based tools, built on a shared data foundation and architecture.

KM Performance is the first solution area launched under the new portfolio. It supports the full voyage cycle, from pre-planning and voyage execution to post-voyage reporting and regulatory compliance.

"Our vision for our digital portfolio is simple, focused, and built around creating real value for our customers. Our mission is to support safer, smarter and more sustainable operations at sea.

"That’s the anchor point for everything we do. We’re here to be a trusted digitalization partner - not just delivering technology, but guiding customers through their digital journey with solutions that actually make a difference, day-to-day," said Alexandra Koefoed, Executive Vice President, Digital and Emerging, Kongsberg Maritime.

KM Performance combines sensor data with validated manual inputs to provide operators with an operational overview to support decision-making. The system includes dynamic trim optimization, weather-informed route planning, hull performance analytics and automated emissions reporting, aimed at lowering fuel consumption and helping operators meet environmental requirements.

"Bringing our legacy products into one harmonized digital offering allows us to innovate faster and deliver greater value to our customers. KM Performance is just the beginning and it’s a clear demonstration of how deep integration, trusted data and modern architecture create meaningful operational impact across the entire digital voyage," added Anders Bryhni, Product Line Manager Performance and Fleet Management, Kongsberg Maritime.

The company said it plans to expand the consolidated portfolio through 2026 with additional solution areas for other maritime segments.