Kongsberg's Motion Gyro Compasses Offer Safeguard Against GNSS Disruption

At a time when GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) reception face growing threats from jamming and spoofing, having a navigation system that doesn’t solely rely on satellite signals has become vital for critical maritime operations. With real-world disruptions increasingly affecting shipping and aviation safety, Kongsberg Discovery’s MGCs (Motion Gyro Compasses) deliver reliability, accuracy and resilience in contested environments.

Jamming disrupts GNSS signals, limiting access to satellite-based positioning. This can leave vessels without accurate speed or location data, posing serious operational and safety risks—especially in busy shipping lanes, poor visibility conditions or unfamiliar waters.

Spoofing, on the other hand, is more insidious. By mimicking legitimate GNSS signals, attackers can trick navigation systems into misreporting the vessel’s position. Without a trusted back-up system, a ship could be unknowingly diverted off-course, putting it at risk of grounding, collision or entering restricted waters.

Although traditional gyrocompasses are immune to these signal-based attacks by design, many modern navigation systems incorporate GNSS data to enhance positioning accuracy.

The rising number of GNSS spoofing and jamming incidents has highlighted the critical need for navigation systems that can function without satellite input. For maritime operators, having an autonomous and reliable source of heading and positioning data is essential to ensure safety and maintain operational continuity in contested or signal-denied environments.

Kongsberg’s MGCs offer this resilience, using high-grade strap-down inertial sensors that detect the Earth’s rotation without the need of external input. This allows them to determine true north and maintain precise heading without relying on GNSS. Unlike traditional mechanical gyros, Kongsberg’s MGCs can estimate latitude internally. This ensures consistent accuracy from equatorial regions to the poles.

The system also supports Doppler-based seabed and water-column tracking to determine vessel velocity, eliminating the need for satellite-derived speed data.

Kongsberg’s MGCs provide resilient navigation with inertial technology and motion reference capabilities that enable:

Continuous latitude estimation from Earth’s rotation measurements

Accurate heading, roll, pitch and heave without GNSS

Versatile support for velocity tracking and input

Kongsberg’s MGCs are also designed to be maintenance-free, eliminating the need for frequent calibration or mechanical upkeep. Further key features include:

IMO type-approved: Fully compliant with global navigation standards

Maintenance-free design: No spinning parts and no mechanical drift

Versatile integration: Can be used standalone or seamlessly incorporated into an INS (inertial navigation system)

Together with their GNSS independence, these attributes make the MGCs ideal for all types of commercial and passenger vessels, offshore platforms and naval ships operating in challenging environments.