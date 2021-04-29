Kooiman Building Hegemann Dredging's New Hopper Dredge

The Netherlands-based shipbuilder Kooiman Marine Group is building a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for German Detlef Hegemann Aktiengesellschaft. The 1,500-cubic-meter dredger is designed to execute multiple types of dredging activities at specific locations. Hegemann V is scheduled for delivery in July 2022.

The Hegemann V was developed by Kooiman Engineering, part of Kooiman Marine Group, in close collaboration with Hegemann Dredging. With a suction pipe on the starboard side and an inboard dredge pump, the vessel is able to fill the 1,500-cubic-meter hold with silt or sand. When unloading through a row of bottom doors, the vessel must be maneuvered and positioned precisely. In addition, the material can be pumped by one or two dredge pumps connected in series either with discharge connections on both sides of the vessel or via a bow connection.

Peter Vrolijk, project manager at Kooiman Engineering, said, “It all fits exactly in the box, as if it is a design optimized for standard / series construction.”

The 75.9-meter-long and 15.8-meter-wide dredger is designed for worldwide operations on a 24/7/365 basis and is managed by a crew of eight. To maintain ports and waterways, it will also be able to load up to 1,930 cubic meters with lower densities.

The TSHD will be equipped with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers. Due to its relatively short length of about 75.9 meters in combination with the SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers, the vessel will be optimally maneuverable even in narrow rivers.

The propulsion system of the TSHD consists of two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 270 (840 kW each), featuring fixed pitch propellers with a diameter of 1.85 meters. The azimuth thrusters will be driven by diesel-electric systems to fulfil strictest emission requirements.

“The request for the newbuild has been running for a while. From the first contact Kooiman Marine Group was cooperating with us and then adjusted the design accordingly. Ultimately, we now have a design on the table that suits us completely and which we expect to be able to deploy perfectly in the future,” said Martin Janssen, technical manager of Hegemann Dredging. “Kooiman listens to us and are confident that they can deliver this ship within the specified delivery time and with the required quality.”

Hegemann Dredging specializes in a wide range of dredging activities including maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation and port development. For decades, the Hegemann Group has been proving its competence in coastal protection with maintenance dredging of waterways and beach nourishment. The operations are concentrated mainly in the coastal waters of the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, as well as the Mediterranean.





(Image: SCHOTTEL)