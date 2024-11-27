Korean Operator Orders Offshore Wind CTV from Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a contract with South Korea’s Yeosu Ocean for the construction of a StratCat 27 crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the country’s growing offshore wind market.

Designed by Strategic Marine’s partner BMT, the CTV is capable of incorporating multiple propulsion and engine options, coupled with a larger asymmetric superstructure ensuring ample interior space for a large range of operational requirements.

The hybrid-ready designed vessel will be tailored for Korean water conditions, featuring special adaptations like specific electrical components and layouts to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with Korean equipment spares.

The CTV will be able to accommodate up to 24 passengers and 3 crew members.

“This latest contract underscores our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge maritime solutions tailored to the needs of the Korean offshore wind industry. We are proud to play a role in supporting Korea’s renewable energy goals, and we look forward to the possibility of even more collaborations in the future,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

“We are delighted to partner with Strategic Marine in our joint quest towards a sustainable future. We look forward to instilling close collaboration with them for our further push into the Korean offshore wind sector and open a new era of mutual success and onward development,” added Jeong In-Hyun, Chairman of Yeosu Ocean.