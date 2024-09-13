KOTUG Gets New Order for Fully Electric Pusher Tug

Dutch firm KOTUG has received an order from Rotterdam-based sand handling and transport specialist, ROS, for the delivery of a fully electric pusher tug, the E-Pusher.

The E-Pusher, model M, will be deployed in combination with barges provided by Jansma Shipping to establish an emission-free sand transport chain between the Maasvlakte and Rotterdam.

The fully electric E-Pusher, developed by KOTUG, is scheduled for completion in May 2025.

The entire emission-free system - from transshipment to final delivery - is expected to be fully operational by August 2025.

The next step involves establishing a 1 MW fast-charging station for the new electric pusher tug, which will be one of the first of its kind in Rotterdam, accelerating the city’s journey toward emission-free inland navigation.

KOTUG’s E-Pusher Series comprises three models (S, M and L) ranging from 9 to 22 meters in length, with a maximum draft of 0.8 to 1.35 meters, resulting in a draft 30% less than conventional pusher tug designs.

The swappable energy containers encompass Stage V diesel, (Bio)gas, Hydrogen, and battery solutions.

The vessels are equipped to eliminate harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM).

“We are proud to contribute to this groundbreaking emission-free transport chain for ROS, further demonstrating KOTUG’s commitment to sustainable innovation in the maritime industry. The E-Pusher is a key part of our strategy to decarbonize inland shipping, and we are excited to partner with ROS and Jansma to make zero-emission transport a reality in Rotterdam,” said Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO and President of KOTUG.