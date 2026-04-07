KR Adds AI Tools to Maritime Compliance Platform

Korean Register (KR) has launched an upgraded version of its maritime conventions database, adding artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to help shipowners navigate increasing regulatory complexity.

The organization said Version 24 of its KR-CON platform introduces enhanced search functionality and a restructured classification system, aimed at improving access to international maritime regulations.

The upgrade comes as amendments to frameworks set by the International Maritime Organization, including the SOLAS Convention and MARPOL Convention, continue to evolve.

KR said the updated system integrates AI-powered capabilities into the web-based platform, enabling faster and more accurate retrieval of regulatory information.

The platform also includes enhancements to its “Convention Today” feature, which allows users to identify applicable regulations based on entry-into-force dates, with expanded search conditions and improved visibility of updates.

KR-CON Version 24 incorporates amendments adopted at key IMO meetings in 2025, including the 34th IMO Assembly, the Maritime Safety Committee’s 110th session and the Marine Environment Protection Committee’s 83rd session.

KR said the platform is available via web, mobile, USB and installed formats, providing access to IMO conventions, codes, resolutions and circulars.

“Through this upgrade, we have significantly improved accessibility to convention information and search efficiency. Looking ahead, we plan to adopt Agentic RAG (Agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation), a next-generation AI-based search technology that retrieves external data, generates responses, and incorporates autonomous decision-making to further advance KR-CON into an intelligent service where AI can autonomously explore and verify information,” said KIM Hoijun, General Manager of Convention & Legislation Service at KR.