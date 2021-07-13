KR Inks MOU with Hyundai on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems

Korean Register (KR), Hyundai Motors and Hyundai Global Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together to develop and commercialize hydrogen fuel cell systems to propel marine vessels.

Hydrogen is among alternative eco-friendly fuels attracting attention for next-generation ships to meet the IMO’s ambition to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by 50% or more by 2050 compared to 2008 emissions figures.

Through the MOU collaboration to commercialize a reliable hydrogen fuel cell system package for ships, Hyundai Motors will supply the fuel cell systems and provide technical support. Hyundai Global Service will manufacture and commercialize the fuel cell-based propulsion systems and KR will be responsible for establishing the standards for type approval, which all fuel cell-propelled vessels of varying sizes must meet in order to receive approval for commercial use.