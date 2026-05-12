KR Leads Two IMO Expert Groups on Ammonia Effluent Management, NOx Reduction Technology

Korean Register (KR) announced that it is serving as the Coordinator of two International Maritime Organization (IMO) expert groups in key marine environmental areas: ammonia effluent management and response procedures for nitrogen oxides (NOx) reduction strategy failures.

As international pressure to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships intensifies, ammonia-fueled vessels are gaining traction as a zero-carbon alternative to conventional marine fuels. However, ammonia's high toxicity means that ammonia effluent can be generated during vessel operation, and the absence of internationally agreed management standards continues to create uncertainty across the industry.

To proactively address this regulatory gap, KR established a joint working group in June 2025 in collaboration with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF), the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR), and five major Korean shipbuilders — HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Hanwha Ocean — to build the necessary technical and regulatory foundations.

Building on this groundwork, KR partnered with MOF to present relevant technical considerations and lead expert session discussions at the 13th session of the IMO Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 13) in February 2026. As a result, IMO decided to advance the formal consideration of ammonia effluent to 2027, ahead of its originally scheduled timeline.

Following the outcomes of PPR 13, a new expert group on ammonia effluent management has been established. Senior Surveyor KIM Joonghun of KR's Convention & Legislation Service Team was appointed as the Coordinator, and the group held its kick-off meeting on May 7, 2026, with approximately 100 experts from government agencies, research institutions, as well as the shipbuilding and shipping industries participating from around the world.

The group will operate until PPR 14 as a preparatory body for the development of international guidelines. KR, in cooperation with MOF, will lead discussions on key agenda items including: the definition and scope of ammonia effluent; marine environmental impact assessment criteria; monitoring and record-keeping frameworks; data collection and sharing arrangements.

In parallel, KR also serves as the Coordinator of a separate expert group focused on developing guidelines for NOx reduction strategy failures and associated response procedures.

Deputy Senior Surveyor, KIM Changkyu of KR's Convention & Legislation Service Team leads the discussions, providing practical support to shipowners and port authorities in implementing international regulations.

The outcomes of both groups are expected to serve as foundational references for the development of international guidelines at future IMO PPR sessions.