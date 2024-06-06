KR Signs MoU on Ammonia Fuel Cell Systems

KR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hanwha Ocean, Amogy, and Hanwha Aerospace at Posidonia 2024 for the technical collaboration and certification of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cell systems on ships.

The ammonia reformers, used to produce gas with hydrogen as the main component and supply it to fuel cell stacks, are essential equipment for the adoption of fuel cell systems, says KR.

The MoU encompasses design, development, testing, and certification of ammonia reformers and fuel cell systems. Ultimately, the safety and suitability of these systems will be verified based on KR’s rules, international conventions and standards, with KR planning to issue a New Technical Qualification (NTQ) certificate.



