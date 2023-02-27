KR Upgrades Its Emissions Reporting System

Korean Register said recent upgrades to its greenhouse gas (GHG) Emission Authentic Reporting system (KR GEARs) will enable maritime stakeholders to more easily ensure compliance with GHG regulations in a shorter period.

Launched by KR in 2019 to help shipping companies and operators to manage their fleets' GHG emissions data and remain compliant with tightening GHG regulations, KR GEARs has been updated to include a new real-time carbon intensity indicator (CII) monitor, CII simulator, emissions trading system (ETS) calculator and advanced ship energy efficiency management plan (SEEMP) Part III & CII, EU/UK monitoring, reporting and verifying (MRV) services.

While previous KR GEARs could calculate the CII rating based on approved DCS data, the new CII Monitor uses real-time operational data, allowing the CII rating to be derived and managed in real-time.

A new CII Simulator feature automatically calculates and predicts the ships’ CO2 emissions and CII reduction effects, allowing shipping companies to manage their fleets more flexibly. Scenarios and reports are generated as each condition is selected, such as sailing speed, fuel type, operational measures and installation of energy-saving devices.

With KR GEARs' new ETS Calculator, users can predict the ETS costs by simply entering vessel information and ETS unit price. KR said it plans to expand the service in the near future by integrating carbon spot and futures market information into the system to easily calculate estimated ETS costs in real-time.

KIM Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR R&D Division said, "The new upgrade of KR GEARs will enable our customers to respond quickly and flexibly to ensure compliance of their existing vessels. We will continue our efforts to advance our technologies to support the decarbonization of the maritime industry."

Beginning on January 1 this year, the CII framework regulates the operational carbon intensity of a vessel and how efficiently a ship operates at sea. Vessels are given a rating based on the grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile.