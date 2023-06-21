K+S and Swire Bulk Commit to Emissions Reduction

Mining company K+S Aktiengesellschaft and shipping company Swire Bulk announced a formal partnership to develop decarbonization solutions in an effort to decarbonize their operations and drive reductions in greenhouse gases in the maritime supply chain.

Patrick Lieberam, Senior Vice President Supply Chain Management of K+S, shared, “As a mining company, K+S is aware of its responsibility and in the area of logistics, will stand by the side of its long-term partner Swire in the implementation of zero emissions and provide support in all areas. Our goal will be to provide our customers in Europe and overseas with a low-emission value chain from the production site to the customer in the long term.”

K+S supports the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and has set a target to reduce CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2 of the production sites) by 10% by 2030 compared with 2020. It also aims to reduce transport logistics emissions (Scope 3) by 10% until 2030.

Peter Norborg, CEO of Swire Bulk, said, “The area of decarbonization is of utmost importance and both companies understand that it is only through collaboration across all stages of the maritime value chain that we can bring about change and achieve essential emissions savings. As part of the Swire Group, there is a clear commitment from our shareholders, John Swire and Sons, and the entire organization towards sustainability and operating responsibly for the long term so that our business and the planet can thrive.”

Swire Bulk is working toward reducing carbon intensity by 50% in 2030 and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. The company has reduced carbon intensity by 21% from the 2014 baseline.