New Tug Named for KT-Maritime Services

Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT

Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…

Bibby Offshore Recapitalization Completed

Subsea services provider Bibby Offshore Holdings Limited said it has completed the recapitalization of its balance sheet announced on December 5…

Tajikistan to Use Caspian Sea

Tajikistan is interested in supplying cargoes to international markets through the Caspian Sea, Ambassador Extraordinary…

USNS Brunswick Departs Malaysia

The expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Brunswick (T-EPF-6) concluded a port visit to Kuching, Malaysia, Jan. 17. The…

Minimizing the Transfer of Invasive Aquatic Species

Shipowners should take action to reduce the impact of invasive aquatic species (IAS) carried by hull biofouling. The UK P&I…

USS Wasp Joins 7th Fleet

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) entered U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations Jan. 6 after completing nearly two…

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

Ice-Free Arctic?

At the current rate of carbon emissions of about 35 to 40 gigatons a year, scientists are estimating that the Arctic could…

Rolls-Royce Mulls Sale of Commercial Marine Unit

Industrial conglomerate Rolls-Royce is considering selling the bulk of its struggling marine business as the company embarks…

Norway: We Must Prepare for Arctic Oil Race with Russia

Norway must identify potential offshore oil and gas reserves near its northern maritime border with Russia to better protect…