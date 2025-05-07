KVH Launches CommBox Edge Secure Suite for Cybersecurity Threat Detection & Response

KVH Industries, Inc. unveiled the newest expansion to its CommBox Edge Communication Gateway–the Secure Suite threat detection and response service. Focused on detecting, preventing, and reporting cybersecurity threats, CommBox Edge Secure Suite actively identifies and blocks harmful traffic in real time to reduce the risks to vessel communications, operations, and network security. Secure Suite is fully compatible with both the CommBox Edge 6 and Edge 2 belowdeck appliances and the CommBox Edge virtual machine option, making it an easy-to-use and versatile cybersecurity upgrade to the CommBox Edge’s powerful network and bandwidth management capabilities.

CommBox Edge Secure Suite employs advanced cybersecurity and proactive monitoring technology, including:

Cisco Talos, a threat-blocking and detection solution, focuses on emerging and existing cyber threats, enabling CommBox Edge Secure Suite to recognize and respond to new threat IDs and threat patterns.

Cisco Snort monitors, analyzes, and responds to malicious network traffic in real time using Cisco Talos rulesets, helping CommBox Edge Secure Suite identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Secure Suite also includes a robust Intrusion Protection System, active quarantine capabilities, and an intuitive cloud-based Threat Dashboard to reduce cyber risks to vessels, networks, and crews. The service helps mitigate those risks as part of a comprehensive network and onboard cybersecurity solution focused on:

Detection

Prevention

Reporting

Secure Suite is available now as a service option within CommBox Edge, KVH’s all-in-one management toolbox for maritime IT professionals who want to control the growing array of wide area network (WAN) options, such as the VSAT, low earth orbit (LEO) services, 5G cellular, and other services available through the KVH ONE global network. CommBox Edge also supports as many as thirty onboard local area networks and provides secure remote access to any onboard networked device, high-speed VPN links, and deep packet inspection.