Laborde Products Opens New Facility in Paducah

Laborde Products recently opened a new operational facility in Paducah, Ky., in a move that aims to enhance the company's capacity to provide parts and service support for Mitsubishi engines and other power products to the upriver market.

Located at the confluence of the Tennessee and the Ohio rivers, halfway between St. Louis and Nashville, Paducah is a hub for U.S. inland river shipping.

By establishing a presence in the upriver market, Laborde Products can offer faster response times, improved accessibility and a more robust supply chain for our operators, the company said. The Paducah office will serve as a central hub for parts distribution, technical support, and service coordination.

Brian Laborde, CEO and president of Laborde Products, said, "This expansion underscores our dedication to meeting the growing needs of markets along inland river waterways. Our new location will significantly enhance our ability to provide timely and efficient service and parts support, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the marine engine industry."