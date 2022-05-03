Lack of Confidence: Commander of San Diego Submarine Training Facility Relieved of Duty

U.S. Navy has relieved of duty a commander of a submarine training facility in San Diego citing a loss of confidence in his abilities.

"Capt. Steve Antcliff, commanding officer, Submarine Learning Center (SLC), relieved Cmdr. Jared Severson, commanding officer, Submarine Training Facility (STF) San Diego, of command on April 28.

The relief is due to a loss of confidence in Severson’s ability to command based on the findings of a command investigation. Severson has been reassigned to Submarine Squadron 11," the U.S. Navy said in a brief statement.

Lt. Cmdr. Chris Lindahl, executive officer, STF San Diego, has assumed responsibilities of command.

Submarine Training Facility, San Diego (STFSD), located at Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, California, provides basic training through advanced individual and unit instruction designed for qualifications and certification necessary of the officers and enlisted in the submarine and surface communities.