Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 5, 2024

Limestone Carrier CREDIT LCA

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.3 million tons in October, a decrease of 13.1 percent compared to a year ago. Limestone cargos were also below the month’s 5-year average by 9.6 percent.

The Lake Carriers' Association, the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet trade group, today announced thatl loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 8.4 percent. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 587,069 tons, a decrease of 29.7 percent. Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 24.2 million tons, a slight decrease compared to 2023.  Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 19.5 million tons, a near match to last year. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 4.7 million tons, a decrease of 4.4 percent.

