LALIZAS Expands Authorized Service Stations in Canada

Marking a key development in the Canadian Marine Industry, LALIZAS—known for marine safety equipment—announced an expansion in Canada, adding service stations in the East and West of Canada.

The manufacturer’s commitment to supporting safety at sea has taken a significant step forward with the inclusion of two authorized service stations: Dera Maritime and Viking Fire Protection.

Trusted by local businesses across Canada, LALIZAS safety equipment now comes with local service support, ensuring faster turnaround times and easier access to certified maintenance and inspections.

Whether it is liferafts, lifejackets, immersion suits, or breathing devices, LALIZAS equipment can now be serviced nationwide across Canada—ensuring minimal operational downtime and full regulatory compliance.

This expansion in Canada complements LALIZAS’s extensive global service network of over 350 service stations. © LALIZAS