Last of Six New Tugs Delivered to Svitzer in Brazil

Marine towage provider Svitzer announced it has taken delivery of the final tug in a series of six built for its operations in Brazil.

Built by Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari, the new vessel Svitzer Babitonga is an Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboat from the 2300 Rampart Series, designed by Robert Allan Ltd. These sister vessels boast a top speed of 13 knots, an overall length of 23.2 meters, and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. Svitzer Babitonga is also equipped with Fifi-1 firefighting capabilities for supporting Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) operations.

"This tug series is purpose-built to support vital local operations, where it will play a crucial role in assisting with harbor towage along the Brazilian coast and in supporting LNG operations,” said Arjen Van Dijk, Managing Director for Svitzer Americas.

“The delivery of the Svitzer Babitonga marks an important milestone in concluding the program of six newbuilds as a way to support our continuous growth journey in Brazil,” said Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director Svitzer Brazil. "With the delivery of these tugs, Svitzer concludes a comprehensive tugboat program aimed at supporting port infrastructure and towage in the region."

The newbuild is named after Babitonga Bay in Sao Francisco, where Svitzer commenced its Brazilian operations in 2015.

The company currently operates 22 tugs, including the two vessels added to the fleet in 2024, from eight ports across Brazil – Salvador, Suape, Pecem, Santos, Vitoria, Rio Grande, Sao Francisco do Sul, and Paranagua.