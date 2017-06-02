Fishing Trawler Launched in Nauta Shipyard

On June 2 Nauta Shiprepair Yard launched a newly built partly outfitted fishing trawler Rockall. It was third launching ceremony in Nauta Shipyard this year. Rockall is also the 10th unit which was built by Nauta for Karstensens Skibsvaerft AS.



Rockall (B-436) is 69.9 m long and 14.2 m wide. Depth of the unit is 7.5 m. Astrid Fiskeri AS from Denmark will be the final owner of the ship. In terms of technical parameters, the vessel is similar to the Grateful, which was launched in September 2016.



"We’ve built 10 fishing vessels for Karstensens Skibsvaerft AS so far. Currently seven another units for this client are under construction," said Reza Sohrabian, Head of Marketing in Newbuilding Division.



Nauta has already signed contracts for building 22 fishing vessel since the opening of Newbuilding Division in Gdańsk in September 2013. Nauta has also recently signed a contract to build a ship platform for the special purpose Signal Intelligence vessel for the Swedish Navy.