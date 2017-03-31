Nauta Launches Danish Fishing Trawler

Polish shipyard Nauta Shiprepair Yard launched a partially outfitted fishing vessel for the Dannish client Karstensens Skibsvaerft AS on March 31. Once completed, the new trawler M/V Aine will operate in thw North Sea for its final owner Aine Fishing Company Ltd from Ireland.

Like other units of this type, Aine will be equipped with tanks for transporting live fish and modern technical solutions and fishing devices.

The vessel’s maximum speed will be 15 knots. Pelagic trawlers use a method of fishing that involves pulling trawl through the water. For better efficiency ships of this type are equipped with a modern electronic devices e.g. sonar or searchlights which find a shoal of fish simultaneously evaluating their size and are establishing the optimum route for vessel.

Aine is the ninth vessel Nauta has launched for Karstensesns, and at 56.5 m long and 12.5 m wide, with a depth of 6.5 m, it is one of the smallest. In all, the Dannish client has ordered 17 vessels from Nauta. The next vessels are planned to be delivered to the owners (one of them to final owner) in 2017, QI and QII 2018.

In addition to the orders from Karstensesns, a fully equipped fishing vessel M/V Ocean Star for the Scottish owner Mewstead (Fraserburgh) LLP is presently under construction at Nauta Yard.