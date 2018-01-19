Royal IHC Launches TSHD Newbuild

A new multipurpose 5,450m3 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) was officially named and launched during a ceremony on January 11 at Royal IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands.



The dredger, named DC Orisant, is being built for a joint venture between Den Herder (Reimerswaal Dredging) and Group de Cloedt and is slated for delivery in mid-2018 for work in the dredging and offshore wind markets.



“The DC Orisant is a TSHD with full system redundancy and can perform a wide range of projects. This is due to its integrated design and the high standard of dredging equipment on board,” said Bert den Herder, owner of Reimerswaal Dredging. “The dredge installation has been configured to dredge marine aggregates for the construction industry. The TSHD is also highly suitable for performing other projects, such as maintenance dredging and beach nourishment.”



In addition, DP2 installation will allow the vessel to perform support activities during the construction of offshore wind farms.



According to the builder, DC Orisant is the first complete diesel electric aggregate dredger on the market, which enables it to sail at the most economical speed in all situations.



“The vessel is going to be an important benchmark for the industry,” said IHC account director Benelux André Kik, who noted the contract to build the dredger was awarded on August 8, 2016, and the keel-laying took place on July 17, 2017.