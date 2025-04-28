Marine Link
Tuesday, April 29, 2025

At Least Eight Dead as Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisia, 29 Rescued

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 28, 2025

Tunisia's coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast as it sailed towards Europe, but 29 other people were rescued. Credit: Adobe Stock/atdr

Tunisia's coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast as it sailed towards Europe, but 29 other people were rescued. Credit: Adobe Stock/atdr

Tunisia's coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast as it sailed towards Europe, a security official told Reuters, adding that 29 other people were rescued.

The boat sank in waters off the city of Abwabed near Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Search operations were underway for possible missing persons, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli, an official in the national guard.

Tunisia is grappling with an unprecedented migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a major departure point for both Tunisians and others in Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Applying and Measuring Deterrence – to Maritime Security and More

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week