Lehmann Marine Launches New Water-Cooled LFP Battery System

Lehmann Marine, a leading provider of maritime battery systems, has introduced its latest product development, AQUBE, at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo in Amsterdam.

AQUBE combines the compact and flexible design of Lehmann Marine‘s CUBE with advanced water-cooling technology derived from the proven COBRA battery system. This combination resulted in the high-power energy storage solution AQUBE, which features safe lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry with a continuous 2C charge/discharge capability.

Enhanced safety is a key advantage of LFP cells. Compared to traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries, LFP batteries are significantly safer. Even in extreme situations where thermal runaway could occur, LFP batteries are not prone to fires. In such cases, only gas is released and vented outside. This makes LFP battery systems a sustainable and safe choice for the maritime industry.

The AQUBE battery system has a modular and flexible design. The compact system concept allows for the easy adaptation of batteries to meet the individual needs of various vessels with limited space. This flexibility, along with easy maintenance provided by small and readily accessible battery modules, offers customers efficiency and reliability.

AQUBE is designed to meet DNV and ESTRIN standards, making it suitable for a wide range of applications and vessel types. High-power propulsion systems of larger vessels, such as ferries, container feeders, or OSVs, can utilize Lehmann Marine’s safe and compact LFP battery technology. Short turnaround cycles of vessels will no longer pose an obstacle when considering fully electric or electric hybrid propulsion.

Any scale of energy storage is available by freely configuring modular units in strings of up to 1,000 VDC. The battery system features an integrated battery management system (BMS), pre-charge functionality, customized racking, and a newly developed switch unit. AQUBE is designed for easy connection to the vessel‘s water cooling system, ensuring safe and reliable operation.