Leidos Wins $248 Million Contract to Enhance US Navy Unmanned Systems

Leidos has been awarded a follow-on contract by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC) to bolster unmanned and automated systems aimed at improving maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Valued at approximately $248 million, the contract spans five years and underscores the growing emphasis on advanced technology in naval operations.

"This award enables Leidos to accelerate the technology needed to enhance ISR capabilities and harden the foundation for Navy operations," said Dave Lewis, Leidos senior vice president for sea systems. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with NIWC PAC and addressing their needs with artificial intelligence and autonomy, integrated sensing, and cyber solutions."

Under the new contract, Leidos will provide a comprehensive range of services, including research and analysis focused on the collection and processing of ISR data. The company will also work on developing multi-sensor unmanned underwater vehicles and other unmanned platforms. Key activities will include technology assessment, software and hardware design, rapid prototyping, and both lab-based and sea-based testing, along with recovery and repair operations.

This contract falls under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract vehicle, which is managed by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. DoDIAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), is designed to facilitate technical data management and research support for Department of Defense and federal government entities, thereby fostering innovation and collaboration in scientific and technical information.

Since its inception in 1946, the IAC program has played a crucial role in advancing the Department of Defense’s science, technology, and acquisition initiatives, driving innovation through enhanced collaboration and information sharing.