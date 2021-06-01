Lemanowicz Joins Poseidon Barge, Piedmont Relocates

Berne, Ind.-based portable sectional barge manufacturer Poseidon Barge said it has hired Jerome Lemanowicz as East Coast territory sales manager, to fill the position left by the transfer of Carl Piedmont from the Northeast to the West Coast.

Located in New Jersey, Lemanowicz's territory includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Montreal, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Lemanowicz graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Engineering in civil engineering and a Master of Science in construction management. He brings practical field experience to the position after having spent the last 20 years being a project superintendent and project manager for various marine jobs.

Piedmont, a technical expert, has worked for Poseidon Barge for more than 14 years, having managed the Northeast territory since 2009. As West Coast territory sales manager based in Arizona, his new territory includes Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Hawaii, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Mexico.

Poseidon Barge said it will soon open an equipment storage yard in the Western region.