Leonhardt & Blumberg Chooses Sealink Business VSAT

Hamburg-based Leonhardt & Blumberg (L&B), one of Germany’s independent charter owner of handysize containerships, has become the first customer for Marlink’s new Sealink Business VSAT service. With Sealink Business on board, L&B’s fleet will operate using guaranteed minimum bandwidth regardless of the amount of data consumed, ensuring availability for business critical applications at all times.

L&B will use its new on board communication capabilities to focus on operational improvements, including more electronic document handling and collaboration between vessels and shore-based personnel. While business processes are L&B’s primary driver for using Sealink Business, the company will also be able to improve its crew communication facilities.

The contract is a result of collaboration between Marlink and Telemar Germany to demonstrate the operational benefits that moving to Sealink Business can bring to L&B’s fleet. The unique portfolio of satcom services and technology combined with bridge electronics shared by Marlink and Telemar positions the Group as a valuable technology partner for modern ship owners such as L&B.

Sealink Business offers seven Committed Information Rate (CIR) levels from 32 to 256 Kbps. Users will never go below the CIR they choose, while still enjoying the benefits of the new service’s burstable Maximum Information (MIR) up to 2Mbps, which is available on a global basis.

With choice and flexibility at its core, Sealink Business is designed to provide guaranteed levels of service according to the differing budget requirements of diverse maritime customers. The combination of guaranteed bandwidth without constraints on data consumption will enable L&B to use more data dependent applications while at the same time experience more cost control with guaranteed availability of service.