Liberian Registry No 1 Choice for Greek Shipping

Liberia has confirmed its position as the leading flag of choice for Greek ship owners and operators, according to statistics produced by the independent research and information organisation Marine Information Services (MIS) in Greece.

The MIS figures show that the Greek merchant fleet now includes 1,037 Liberian-flag ships. Liberia also leads the way in terms of total deadweight tonnage registered under its flag by Greek owners, aggregating 78m dwt.

Michalis Pantazopoulos, Senior Vice-President of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry in Greece, says, “The MIS figures measure fleet size in numbers of ships and total deadweight tonnage, which are the parameters used by the International Maritime Organization and widely recognised throughout the industry.

“It is fitting that Greece , the number one shipping nation in the world, should choose Liberia as its number one ship registry. This reflects both the uniquely strong historical ties between Greek shipping and the Liberian flag, and the proactive and innovative approach adopted by the Liberian Registry in what has been an extremely challenging time for the shipping industry.

“Strong links have existed between Greek shipping and Liberia since the Stavros Niarchos-owned oil tanker World Peace became the first ship to be registered under the Liberian flag in 1949. From that time until the present day, the Greek shipping community has supported the Liberian Registry, and vice-versa, through good times and bad. Liberia is delighted that Greek shipping has once again given the Liberian flag a definitive vote of confidence, and looks forward to building on that still further in the future.”

The Liberian Registry has long been considered the world’s most technologically advanced maritime administration. The Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners.

Moreover, it has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment.