Liebherr Celebrates 50 Years in the USA

This year Liebherr in the U.S. is celebrating 50 years as a manufacturer in North America.

Liebherr has been producing and supplying construction machinery and other technically advanced, user-oriented products and services in the U.S. since 1970. The manufacturer sells and distributes products throughout its own locations and through an independent distribution network.

Throughout 2020, Liebherr will focus on 10 innovative product divisions across the U.S. in addition to its commitment to the success of customers, business partners and employees, it said.

Plans for 2020 include Liebherr completing the expansion of its Newport News, Va. campus, introducing new technologies and equipment, and having a major presence with customers during industry trade shows.

To keep pace with its growth, a new $60 million state of the art expansion will be completed in spring 2020 in Newport News, which will be home to Liebherr USA, Co. The new site is adjacent to the company’s current facilities, where Liebherr has operated for its first 50 years. The new buildings will add more than 251,000 sq. ft. to the existing 560,000-sq.-ft. campus. Additionally, Liebherr has 13 other locations across the U.S.