Light Structures Hull Monitoring Concept Receives ABS Approval

ABS has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Light Structures for its new hull monitoring concept, ARGUS-VM.

The ARGUS-VM concept received a SMART (SHM) Tier 1 AIP from ABS, which provides an industry recognition that the product complies with the functional and system requirements listed in the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.

Unlike traditional hull monitoring systems that require physical strain sensors, ARGUS-VM provides virtual measurements of hull responses using vessel data from existing onboard systems. This makes it a scalable alternative for a wider range of shipowners and shipbuilders looking to monitor structural performance without additional onboard instrumentation.

The ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units, which can be found here, provides guidance to the industry on the effective implementation of smart functions on vessels.