Light Structures tapped for ice load monitoring on 10 new Arctic-bound LNG Carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries SHI selected Light Structures AS, a supplier of fiber optic condition monitoring systems for maritime applications, to deliver comprehensive ice load monitoring systems for 10 Arctic Liquid Natural Gas Carriers (ALNGC) operated by Russia´s largest shipping company, Sovcomflot.

The first of Sovcomflot’s newbuild ice-class ships will be delivered before the end of the year, with six more due in 2022 and the final three arriving in 2023. Using LNG for primary fuel, the vessels will produce 45 MW of power, which is comparable to that of a nuclear icebreaker, enabling the safe transport of LNG while breaking ice up to 2.1 metres thick in minus 52 degrees Celsius.

The new ALNGC vessels will be subject to powerful dynamic forces that could potentially impact hull integrity and operational safety, but with the Light Structures SENSFIB system providing uninterrupted real-time ice load monitoring and alerting, the captain and navigators can make informed decisions based on live structural stress data. SENSFIB has already proven invaluable on Arctic routes, following its installation on the first ever icebreaking LNG carrier, Christophe de Margerie.

SENSFIB’s fiber optics technology is based on Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG). Uniquely, SENSFIB sensors are installed using an adhesive, negating the need for any welding, and with no moving parts, users can save the cost of annual recalibration required by electro-mechanical systems. Light Structure’s solution is also EX and ATEX approved, making it suited to hazardous environments as found on gas carriers and oil tankers.