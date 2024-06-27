Lincoln Electric Acquires Inrotech

Cleveland, Ohio based welding and cutting equipment company Lincoln Electric earlier this month announced it has acquired automation system integration and technology firm Inrotech A/S, headquartered in Odense, Denmark. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Privately held Inrotech specializes in automated welding systems that are differentiated by proprietary adaptive intelligence software and computer vision which guides and optimizes the welding process without the need for programming or the use of CAD files. Its state-of-the-art vision-based technology is used in the shipbuilding, energy and heavy industry sectors.

“We are pleased to welcome the Inrotech team to Lincoln Electric and are excited to expand the reach of their automated welding systems and incorporate their proprietary vision-based adaptive intelligence technology across a broader range of Lincoln systems, enabling the next generation of welding solutions,” said Mike Whitehead, Lincoln Electric’s Senior Vice President, President of Global Automation, Cutting, and Additive Solutions.

“We are excited to join Lincoln Electric and realize the enormous untapped value our technology can offer customers worldwide when combined with Lincoln’s extensive welding and automation expertise,” said Henrik Lenskjold, CEO of Inrotech.