Liquefied Gas Cargo Containment Innovations Receive ABS AiPs

ABS awarded approval in principle (AiP) to two new developments from Jiangnan Shipyard: a new insulation system and a modern design for an ultra large ethane carrier (ULEC).

The ULEC design is the first equipped with the next-generation BrilliancE® II Type-B cargo containment system, a modern cryogenic liquefied gas containment system designed to optimize ship performance. The second AiP was awarded for Jiangnan’s patented insulation system, PnFCOMBi, which can be used for type B tank low-temperature containment systems up to -163 degrees Celsius.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“With ethane demand continuing to rise, the ultra large carrier design promises to support the market for many years, and the new insulation system is another innovative technology from Jiangnan supporting the overall safety of gas carriers,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“The groundbreaking BrilliancE® II Type-B cargo containment system represents a significant leap forward in gas carriers. Its light-weight features make a three-tank configuration feasible without any concern regarding sloshing and structural resonance. It offers numerous advantages, including exceptional safety, better space efficiency and parallel construction of tank and hull. We are confident that ULEC, with its advanced technology, will deliver significant advantages and value to shipowners,” said Keyi Hu, Jiangnan Chief of Corporate Technology.

The AIP is the latest step in a long-running collaboration between ABS and Jiangnan. In 2019, ABS awarded AIP to Jiangnan for its first BrilliancE® type B cargo containment system, the original system first seen in the ABS-classed VLEC Pacific Ineos Belstaff, which was launched at Jiangnan Shipyard in 2021. Then in 2023, ABS awarded AIP to Jiangnan for its BrilliancE® II IMO Type B cryogenic liquified gas containment system for VLECs.



