Little Minch Ferry Launched from Turkish Shipyard

MV Lochmor, the first of two new vessels for the Little Minch routes, was launched August 23, 2025 at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.



MV Hebrides, the new ferry along with sister vessel, MV Claymore, will provide a two-vessel service to the routes between Uig on Skye, Tarbert (Harris) and Lochmaddy (North Uist). MV Lochmor can accommodate up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles, bringing a major boost to capacity and resilience for the communities it will serve.



Transport Scotland provided £115m of funding for the Little Minch ferries project in 2022, with some of the budget allocated to minor port improvements to reflect the design of these vessels. The contract was awarded to Cemre Marin Endustri in February 2023, following a competitive tender process. MV Lochmor is the third of four standardised vessels being built at the Turkish yard for CMAL as part of a significant investment in Scotland’s ferry network.



The launch ceremony was attended by representatives of CMAL and key project stakeholders. The ferry was officially launched by Kay MacLeod, a long serving CalMac employee who works at Tarbert ferry terminal.



Following her launch, MV Lochmor will undergo further outfitting and system installations in the water before sea trials take place. She is scheduled to arrive in Scotland later in 2026, after which she will complete crew familiarisation and local operational testing before entering service.



Over the coming months, the first of the four vessels built at the yard, MV Isle of Islay, will be introduced into service on the Islay route. CMAL is working closely with Cemre and CalMac with the shared goal of delivering and deploying all four vessels at the earliest opportunity.